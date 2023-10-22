Snow storms, storms and droughts will cover the world: apocalyptic predictions of scientists

The climate crisis is not just on the horizon, waiting for future consequences - this threat is already affecting our lives and nature. This summer witnessed the first tangible manifestations of this crisis. Air and water temperatures were recognized as record highs, and large forest fires spread across several continents.

According to Live Science, scientists predict that 2023 could be one of the hottest years in the history of climate observations. Although humanity is primarily responsible for the climate change on our planet, nature also contributes. For example, the Pacific Ocean is experiencing the El Niño phenomenon, which, according to scientists, has not yet reached its peak.

The last powerful El Niño was observed in 2016, but the current phenomenon can significantly affect the Earth's climate system. Meteorologists predict that El Niño will reach its maximum strength, probably in winter. This could lead to snowy winters in the Rocky Mountains, storms and heavy rainfall in the south, and drought conditions in the northwest.

According to atmospheric scientists at the University of Washington, the western Pacific and Indian Ocean typically experience the highest sea surface temperatures in normal years. However, this changes when El Niño becomes more active in the Pacific and affects weather around the world.

The forecast for the development of a strong El Niño is determined by the type of forecast model used. Last spring, some dynamic models predicted a strong El Niño development. However, statistical models based on historical data were less accurate. Even the most recent dynamic models predicted a stronger El Niño impact than the statistical models.

Scientists note that the El Niño index, which is determined by sea surface temperature, indicates a strong phenomenon, but indices that take into account atmospheric data show different results. Their research suggests that El Niño will peak this winter and will have a major impact on the climate in different parts of the world.

It is noted that El Niño, although a seasonal phenomenon associated with the ocean and atmosphere, can have a global impact on the climate of our planet.

