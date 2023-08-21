Minimal ingredients: how to make eggplant gratin

The eggplant season has become a great opportunity for gourmets to experiment with this vegetable. We invite you to discover a new dish - eggplant gratin - that will impress you with both its taste and healthy properties.

The recipe was shared by Shuba.Making eggplant gratin is simple and quick. It takes only 10 minutes of your time to prepare.

Ingredients:

1 piece of eggplant.

1/2 pc. onions.

1 piece of garlic clove.

100 g of mozzarella cheese.

2 tbsp. l olive oil.

Salt to taste.

3 tbsp of tomato sauce.

Preparation:

Wash the eggplant and cut it into cubes or slices. Also chop the onion and garlic. Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the garlic and onion. Fry for a few minutes. Put the eggplant in the pan and fry it a little. Add the tomato sauce and salt to taste. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Put the vegetables in a baking dish and sprinkle with grated cheese. Put the dish in the oven for 10 minutes.

Enjoy!

This dish will impress you with both its taste and appetizing appearance. Feel free to experiment and enjoy new flavors in the culinary world.

