Site of the largest space disaster in human history: a crater 579 metres deep was discovered in China:

A huge crater from a 49,000-year-old meteorite was discovered in northeastern China in the Yilan District of Heilongjiang Province. According to scientists, it was the most powerful asteroid impact in the history of modern humanity.

Of course, there are impact craters scattered across a large area of our planet, but all of them are more than 300,000 years old, having been formed before the advent of homo sapiens. The 100-metre-long Chinese asteroid was several times smaller than its 10-kilometre-long counterpart, which wiped out the dinosaurs.

However, the celestial body that fell in China was moving much faster and fell vertically, causing an explosion 500-2000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. When it hit the Earth's surface, the asteroid caused powerful shock waves and a deadly temperature rise, turning granite into glass and destroying everything within a radius of tens of kilometres. A crater 579 metres deep was created.

"The crater is so young and the drill core samples are so fresh that it was almost like an event that happened yesterday," said Professor Chen Ming, a leading scientist at the Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The crater was identified 20 years ago using satellite imagery, but began to be studied in 2019.

"Yilan is the deepest crater we have ever seen," said Professor Chen.

