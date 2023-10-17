The experts named 2 signs that indicate a serious breakdown of the refrigerator

It is important to closely monitor the operation of the equipment in order not to miss the signs that indicate a possible failure and call a technician in a timely manner. Usually, it is not possible to solve certain problems on your own. For example, a breakdown associated with a refrigerant leak can be noticed by the owners too late.

Home appliance repair specialists shared tips on how to quickly identify deviations that begin to appear in the device.

The condition of the freezer

You should pay attention to the operation of the freezer. If the quality of freezing has decreased, this may indicate a malfunction, and you should contact a specialist.

Compressor operation

If you hear a constant operating noise of the refrigerator or, conversely, the compressor barely works, this may indicate a possible malfunction. A specialist will help you fix the problem. The main thing is to seek help in a timely manner.

