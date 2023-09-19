Manicurists named seven fatal mistakes that injure nails

Most people spoil their nails at home with improper care. To keep your nails healthy, entrust them to a professional.

Untimely nail cutting

This is especially true for toenails, which can cause compression and damage when you wear socks and shoes. Improperly trimmed nails can lead to cracks and waves on their surface, which creates a risk of infection and fungus.

Removing gel polish yourself

Self-removal of gel polish can damage the nail plate and lead to a loss of quality of the next coating. The nail becomes more vulnerable, and pain may occur when touched or in contact with water.

Improper manicure tools

The wrong choice of manicure and pedicure tools, such as blunt or sharp-edged cuticle tools, can lead to injury and inflammation around the nail bed. Improper nail files can also lead to nail plate splitting and thinning.

Biting your nails

Biting your nails or cutting the cuticle yourself can lead to deformation of the nail plate and the appearance of waves on the nails, which can be irreversible.

Cutting your nails too short

Cutting your nails too short can lead to painful sensations. It can also cause the nail plate to split and lead to the risk of ingrown nails.

Improper cleansing

Using the wrong cleaning products under your nails can damage the nail plate. It is recommended to use an old toothbrush and soap for this procedure.

Using nail polish remover

Acetone-based nail polish remover can damage the nail plate and lead to burns and degeneration. Therefore, it is important to choose safer products.

Do-it-yourself gel polish application

Applying gel polish without appropriate skills can lead to injuries and deformation of the nail plate. It is recommended to have this procedure done by professionals.

