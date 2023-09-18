An appliance repairman told about a popular life hack that can harm your dishwasher

The network is currently flooded with life hacks for drying dishes in the dishwasher without taking them outside. The idea is to leave the door closed and put a towel after the wash cycle.

This, they say, will help to effectively dry the dishes. However, appliance expert Matt Ayres urges caution when using this method, writes the Mirror.

The specialist warns that drying dishes in this way can lead to the accumulation of mold and bacteria on the rubber seal, which is located on the inside of the dishwasher door. To avoid these problems, Matt Ayres recommends periodically cleaning the seal and drying it thoroughly with paper towels. Thus, excessive moisture and the formation of microorganisms can be prevented.

To clean the rubber seal, Matt suggests using a toothbrush dipped in soapy water and a little vinegar if needed.

In addition, the specialist advises to leave the dishwasher door open after washing. This helps to remove the steam accumulated inside the machine and naturally dry the dishes without the need to remove them from the dishwasher.

