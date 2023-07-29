Massage, cinnamon and coffee: How to get rid of headaches without pills

In today's world, headaches are becoming a problem for many people, especially those who work at a computer, spend a lot of time on the phone or are weather-dependent. People often turn to medications, but there are also those who avoid taking pills for various reasons. It turns out that there are simple and effective ways to relieve a headache without medical help.

Read also: Symptoms and causes of sun allergy

According to UNIAN, massage is one of these ways. With light circular movements, you should massage the forehead area, gradually moving to the back of the head, as well as the ear and neck area. This massage helps to relax muscles and relieve tension.

Fresh air is also good for relieving headaches. Go for a walk outside or just open a window to let your body recharge with fresh air.

Video of the day

Do not forget about proper nutrition, as a lack of fluid and blood glucose can be one of the causes of headaches. Hot tea with mint, ginger or lemon can relieve pain and make you feel better.

It is especially important to keep a good sleep schedule and get enough rest, as headaches are often caused by fatigue.

If you don't feel like taking pills and have a headache, don't be discouraged. Proven folk remedies can also help. Try drinking a cup of hot tea with cinnamon or mint, but be careful of allergic reactions. You can also chew on mint, ginger or lemon to help ease the pain.

For those who struggle with headaches at home, a warm shower or bath can be helpful, as warm water helps to relax muscles and relieve tension.

However, if the pain is too severe and does not go away, it is better to consult a doctor for professional advice and diagnosis of the causes of the headache. Do not forget about your health and monitor your well-being.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

Earlier, we wrote about how to relieve migraine pain.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!