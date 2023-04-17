Pickled cucumbers in 5 minutes: a simple recipe for a delicious snack

Cucumbers marinated in garlic and lemon juice can be stored in the refrigerator for several days. However, they won't last long because you'll want to eat them as soon as you cook them.

So, let's share a recipe for how to quickly cook pickled cucumbers. For this dish, you need to buy a kilogram of cucumbers (medium size), a head of garlic, lemon, and dill with parsley (half a bunch each). And also - salt and oil.

How to easily cook pickled cucumbers:

Wash the cucumbers, dry them, and cut them into quarters, add salt (¼ teaspoon). Place in a deep bowl. For the cucumbers, squeeze or finely chop 6-10 cloves of garlic (optional). Wash, dry, and finely chop the parsley and dill, and add to the cucumbers. Squeeze the lemon juice, add to the cucumbers, and mix well. Season with 3 tablespoons of oil and you can taste immediately, or wait until they marinate - usually 2-3 hours and that's it.

