Pickled cabbage with beets is a delicious and healthy dish that can be the perfect addition to any table. It is made from simple ingredients.

To prepare pickled cabbage with beets, you will need

a head of white cabbage

beetroot

carrot

onion

3 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp. l. salt

1 tbsp. l. sugar

1 tbsp. l. vinegar 6%

1/2 tsp. black peppercorns

2 pieces of bay leaf

Method of preparation:

Cabbage should be cut into large pieces. Cut the beets, carrots and onions into strips. Pass the garlic through a press. In a deep bowl, mix the cabbage, beets, carrots, onions, garlic, salt, sugar, vinegar, peppercorns, and bay leaf. Put the cabbage in a jar, roll up the lid and refrigerate for 3-4 days.

Pickled cabbage with beets is ready! Enjoy!

