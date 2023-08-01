Maliar tells how many territories the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated during the counter-offensive

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Hanna Maliar told how much territory the Ukrainian military managed to liberate during the counter-offensive. According to her, they managed to de-occupy an area of about 241 square kilometres in the south and east.

She added that information on the liberated territories is updated once a week. Maliar said this during the telethon.

She noted that as the situation is unstable every day, the military needs to consolidate their positions in the liberated areas.

"For example, over the past week, if we talk about the Bakhmut direction, two square kilometres have been liberated there, and 37 square kilometres in total. As for the south, more than 12 square kilometres were liberated over the past week, and the total is more than 204 square kilometres," said Maliar.

She added that Ukrainian troops are gradually continuing to advance in all sectors. In the east, the offensive continues not only in the Bakhmut sector, but it is there that they need to gain a foothold. According to the official, then information about the progress will become public.

As a reminder, soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade eliminated an enemy Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system in the Bakhmut sector.

