You don't always have time to clean your home thoroughly. However, there is an easy way to make this process easier - use a good old broom. However, there is often a problem with the rapid wear and tear of the broom.

But Channel 24 has revealed a secret that will help extend the life of your broom. Let's find out more about it.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash the floor with old clothes

First of all, don't rush to use the broom right after you buy it. Make some preparations to ensure a long service life.

Simplify the process and cut the broom rods from the bottom with scissors so that you get an even cut of about 8 centimeters. Please note that you should not spare the rods, as this will prevent the branches from breaking off in the future, which often happens when the cut is not made. This will make the broom more durable and efficient.

Video of the day

There is also a useful life hack to increase the stability of the broom. Before you start using it, it is recommended to dip the tool in a certain solution.

Take a bucket of clean water and dissolve a few tablespoons of salt in it, mixing thoroughly until it dissolves.

Dip the broom in the prepared liquid so that the branches sink to the bottom and leave it for 2-3 hours. This procedure will make the broom's twigs stiffer and harder, which will greatly facilitate the process of sweeping debris from hard-to-reach places.

Earlier, we wrote about another interesting Chinese life hack that will help you easily get rid of dust in your apartment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!