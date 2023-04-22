Maximum benefit in one jar: how to make dandelion flower jam

The dandelion is already beginning to bloom, so don't miss the chance to gather enough flowers to make jam. This plant contains many vitamins and minerals, and dandelion jam tastes like honey.

Dandelion jam, if prepared properly, contains antioxidants, beta-carotene, lutein, vitamins B, E, PP, and A. Dandelion flowers also contain sodium, copper, selenium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and iron salts. The plant contains a huge amount of vitamin C.

Dandelion jam is used as a mild anti-inflammatory agent that can alleviate the course of acute and chronic cystitis, and colds.

To make dandelion jam, you need to pick flowers growing outside the city, as far as possible from roads and fields that may be treated with chemicals.

How to make dandelion jam, step-by-step recipe:

Pick 300 dandelion flowers and rinse and dry them well. Pour 2 cups of water into a saucepan and dissolve a kilogram of sugar in it. Boil the syrup. Dip the flowers into the boiling syrup and boil them for 20 minutes. Add citric acid (1 tsp) or juice squeezed from half a lemon 2-3 minutes before cooking. Leave the cooked jam in a saucepan for a day, and then strain it from the flowers. Put the dandelion liquid syrup back on for 20 minutes. Pour the finished jam into sterilized jars, roll up the lids with tin lids, and refrigerate. It can be stored there for up to 6 months.

