Severed finger was sent to Macron at the Elysee Palace

An envelope with a severed human finger was delivered to the Elysee Palace. It was put in the fridge in the hope of finding the owner.

This was reported by Valeurs actuelles, citing its own sources in the presidential residence.

Read also: Explosive envelopes across Spain: what is known so far

It is noted that the letter was received on 9-10 July, a few days before the Bastille Day holiday, which is celebrated on 14 July.

The amputated finger, according to the security service, is currently being stored in a refrigerator where police officers leave their food.

Video of the day

The person to whom the body part belongs has been identified. Other details are not yet known.

"This immediately initiated the appropriate procedure for cases of disaster so that this person could be taken care of by the competent services and receive appropriate medical observation," the source said.

The Elysee Palace declined to comment on the matter.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!