Magnolias and cherry blossoms have blossomed in Kyiv: addresses of free photo zones

Magnolias and cherry blossoms have already blossomed in the parks and squares of Kyiv. Also, these beautiful trees bloom in the botanical garden named after Academician Fomin and the National Botanical Garden named after M. M. Hryshko.

Those who want to take a good selfie or take a photo against the background of blooming magnolias and cherry blossoms can visit certain locations. Which ones exactly - they were told in the capital's city administration. It is noted that you can find cherry blossoms and magnolias in every district of the capital.

Sakura in Kyiv, where to find:

The longest sakura alley in Ukraine is located on Verkhovna Rada Boulevard. Its length is 1402 m (240 trees).

You will also see these trees in the Dnipro district :

Andriy Malyshka Park; Peremoga Park.

In the Desnyan district:

Park "Kyoto";

park named after Architect Nikolaev;

park named after Serzh Lifarya;

the square on the street Oleksandry Exter, 16, 16-B, 16-V.

In Darnytsia district:

Partizanska Slava park.

In the Shevchenkiv district:

near the National Opera of Ukraine;

Vladimir Hill;

the square near the Golden Gate.

In the Pechersk district:

Lipsky Boulevard;

Bastion Square;

Ivan Franko Square.

In the Podilsky district:

Kurenivsky Park;

the square near the "Zhovten" cinema.

In the Obolon district:

Natalka park.

In the Solomyan district:

park named after Mykola Zerova.

In Svyatoshyn district:

the square on Akademik Vernadskyi Boulevard;

Park "Sovki";

Park "International".

Where magnolias bloom:

Shevchenkiv district:

Landscape avenue;

Park named after Taras Shevchenko;

Syretskyi Park.

Podilsky district:

Shchekavytska square.

Obolonsky district:

Natalka park;

the square on Ave. Stepan Bandera, 26-V-28.

Desnyan district:

park with water features on Ave. Shukhevich;

Park "Kyoto".

Darnytskyi district:

Park of Partisan Glory;

Park of Internationalist Warriors;

the square on the street Verbytskogo, 12.

Dnipro district:

Park "Peremoha";

the square on the street Ivan Mykolaichuk;

Amvrosia Buchma Boulevard;

the square on the street Shumskoho, 3.

Solomyansky district:

Park "Vidradny"; Park "Orlyatko".

Holosiivskyi district:

Holosiivsky park named after M. Rylskyi.

We will remind you that in the capital, at the beginning of Shevchenko Boulevard, where a monument to Lenin stood for many years, it is proposed to install a free public toilet.

