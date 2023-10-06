Magnetic storms in October: when to expect a powerful shock

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), on October 5, the Earth's inhabitants experienced a powerful magnetic storm. We should not expect such powerful outbursts until the end of the month.

According to NOAA, a medium-sized magnetic storm is expected on October 13-15, and two weak magnetic storms will continue on October 23-26.

Magnetic storms can have a negative impact on human health, especially on weather-dependent people. Here are some symptoms that can occur during a magnetic storm:

Headache

Fatigue

Insomnia

Heart rhythm disturbances

Low blood pressure (or high blood pressure)

Dizziness

Depression

To reduce the impact of a magnetic storm on your health, you should follow these tips:

Follow the weather forecast and be prepared for possible health problems. Reduce physical activity. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. A healthy diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise will help strengthen the immune system and reduce the effects of a magnetic storm on the body.

Those who are weather-dependent should take sedatives or drink soothing herbal infusions.

Avoid fatty and spicy foods. Perform breathing exercises or take a contrast shower.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

