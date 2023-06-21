Humans have changed the tilt of the Earth's axis: scientists tell about the consequences and how to fix it

According to a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters journal, the Earth's tilt has been changed by humanity over the past 20 years. The change in tilt was the result of active groundwater pumping.

The researchers found that from 1993 to 2010, the planet's tilt changed by 80 centimeters, and this is directly related to the pumping of 2,150 gigatons of groundwater.

It is known that the Earth rotates around its poles, and this point moves as a result of polar motion. The Earth's rotation pole can change due to changes in the Earth's crust. The distribution of the Earth's mass depends on the distribution of water on the planet, which means that the movement of water has an impact on the Earth's rotation and, consequently, on the change of the poles.

Changes in the Earth's tilt can also be caused by global warming, which leads to rising sea levels. However, scientists believe that reducing the rate of groundwater pumping can return the Earth's tilt to its previous value. However, this will take time, perhaps several decades. Scientists also did not disclose what threats this could pose to the world's population and whether there is a need for immediate action.

