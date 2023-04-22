They love attention: Why cats ask to be held by humans

These magnificent animals are distinguished by their independent and self-willed nature. Although cats have been living alongside humans for centuries, many of their habits remain unsolved mysteries. Animal experts have explained why cats ask to be held and bite their legs.

According to experts, most cats prioritize the place where they live, not the people who communicate with them. Cats usually become attached to those family members who show the most care - who feed them and play with them.

Why do cats ask to be picked up

Cats choose when and to whom people they approach and pay attention. Veterinarians have studied the habits of these animals and the known reasons why they ask to be picked up. The main ones are as follows:

The cat wants warmth and affection. This can be manifested by scratching its front paws and walking on the owner's legs or other parts of the body. The need for affection in cats is formed immediately after birth. Kittens get used to licking when a mother cat does it while feeding her cubs, who "get" milk by scratching with their paws; When it comes to the behavior of cats, it is important to know that they have a genetically built-in reflex to mark their habitat, i.e. cats and cats perceive people as an object moving around their territory. Animals have special odoriferous glands located on the tail, tongue, lips, and sides of the head that cats use to mark their territory. In addition, when a cat is hungry or thirsty, it can communicate this to a person by asking to be picked up, and purring is a signal that the animal requires attention from its person; If a cat is afraid, it may seek protection, usually by asking to be picked up when a stranger comes to visit or when it finds itself in a new place. In addition, experts note that cats can sense changes in the human biofield and can "treat" the owner if he or she is tired or sick by asking to be held. Studies of the behavioral characteristics of cats have allowed scientists to draw interesting conclusions about these furry animals.

Why do cats throw themselves at people's feet?

Cats are pets characterized by a high level of playfulness. With age, their need for outdoor play may decrease, but it's only natural that cats will continue to be active. Experts say that there are several main reasons why cats lunge at people's feet:

Play. Kittens and young cats love to play. They enjoy tracking and lunging at moving objects. Human feet are ideal for this; Hunter's instinct. Cats are predators that have a genetically hardwired hunting instinct. By rushing to your feet, they develop this instinct; Need for attention. If a cat does not receive enough attention and affection from its owner, it may begin to demand it by biting or throwing itself at the feet of a person who is important to the cat; Stress. Cats are very sensitive animals that are prone to stress. If their owner has offended or injured them, or if they are in a stressful situation, they may start biting, including their feet.

All of these reasons are understandable and occasionally cause serious problems. If your cat attacks your feet too often or too aggressively, you should seek advice from a veterinarian or animal behaviorist.

