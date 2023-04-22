Love horoscope: which zodiac signs are destined to be together and which relationships are doomed

A person's date of birth greatly influences their fate, determining their character traits and behavior in love relationships. While some people are very emotional and open about everything, others may seem cold and hide their true feelings.

According to astrologers, there are couples by zodiac sign who are destined to be together. They are able to create an ideal union in which both partners will be happy.

Thus, the water signs Scorpio, Pisces, and Cancer will get along with the earth signs Capricorn, Virgo, and Taurus. Fire signs Sagittarius, Leo, Aries can create a perfect match with air signs such as Aquarius, Gemini, Libra. Fire signs have a chance to have a relationship with representatives of Water.

Which union is the most unreliable

The compatibility of the Aries-Taurus couple is a big question mark - the relationship is almost doomed to failure from the start due to different interests and outlooks on life. Aries loves everything new, spending time in noisy companies, and traveling. Taurus are homebodies who are used to creating their own cozy world "for themselves," and there is no place for other people.

The compatibility of the Gemini-Cancer pair is also problematic. Gemini are mercurial, sometimes indifferent, unreliable. They do not know what they want from life and constantly doubt their choices. Cancers are sensitive and loyal, and in such a union they will suffer from unrequited feelings.

