On the evening of June 23, a storm warning was issued in Lviv due to thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible hail. Experts from the Lviv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology predicted southwesterly wind gusts of 17-22 m/s, with a squall of 25-28 m/s in the evening.

The Governor of Lviv reported a powerful downpour and urged people to stay away from trees.

"There is a very powerful downpour and storm in Lviv. Please stay away from trees as much as possible," Sadovyi wrote.

Read also: A second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 occurred in Turkey, aftershocks were felt in Georgia and Israel (photos, video)

Power outages and flooding have also been reported in several areas of the city.

Video of the day

"During bad weather and strong winds, you should not walk near trees or park your cars near them, as strong winds can break branches that can fall on you or your car. We recommend taking cars away from the trees and staying out of the street during bad weather," the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of Lviv City Council emphasized.

As a reminder, we have already written about how a sofa was lifted into the air in Ankara due to bad weather.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!