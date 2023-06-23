The best ways to quickly pit cherries

The cherry season is in full swing, so you need to start preparing the fruit for winter now. Cherries can be frozen whole, but this option is not suitable for jam.

Many people squeeze the pits out of cherries by hand, but then they lose a lot of juice. If you need to process a lot of cherries, we suggest using a few life hacks that will help you quickly remove the pits from the fruit.

Bottle and sushi stick

You need to take a bottle with a narrow neck, put a cherry on top and pierce it with a sushi stick (sharp end). The pit will fall to the bottom of the bottle, and the empty cherry will remain in your hands. Instead of chopsticks, you can use a hard straw or toothpick.

Pins or paper clips

Take a cherry and use a paperclip or pin to pit it like a spoon. This option is only suitable for ripe cherries.

Syringe

Watch the video to learn how to remove pits with a syringe:

