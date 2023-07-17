Allergy to dust mites is certainly the most common and the most difficult to treat. However, the ideal environment for these insects remains a dusty, damp, poorly ventilated room.

Fortunately, there are various tips that can help you cope with the problem and maintain health. If your children suffer from asthma or allergies, these home remedies will come in handy. This was reported by Sante Plus.

Read also: Three win-win tips to get rid of bedbugs once and for all

Although dust mites are invisible to the naked eye and difficult to detect, they can cause damage to your skin. There are thousands of different species of mites, but they all bite and are blood-sucking. By all accounts, the symptoms of bites vary, but usually bites manifest as itching and biting. Other symptoms may include red spots and skin lesions. In addition, these dark, hairy insects can also cause mold growth and trigger various respiratory illnesses.

Video of the day

Dust mites are a major source of allergies in the home. Therefore, it is important to clean the living room regularly, wash bedding well, dust carpets, and above all, ventilate the interior as best you can by opening windows as often as possible. And to help you out, some unexpected tricks can even kill them or drive them away decisively.

Here are two home remedies you should definitely try:

1. Onions are a simple and natural way to get rid of dust mites quickly. You just need to place the onion on the balcony, because it has a strong unpleasant odor that these mites cannot tolerate. It will act as a real repellent, as the smell will spread through the air and scare away all pests. Thus, thanks to this seasoning, you will be able to prevent dust mites from multiplying inside the house.

Take an onion, cut it in half, and place the pieces in a prominent place on the balcony. It is important to choose a place that is clearly visible and make sure that it is not covered by other objects. Change the onions every 2-3 days so that their smell is always as repellent as possible.

Read also: How to protect yourself from mosquito bites outdoors and at home: effective tips

2. With baking soda and tea tree essential oil.

Another effective option: mix 1 cup of baking soda (150 g) with 10 drops of tea tree essential oil. This is a popular method of fighting dust mites that breed in mattresses and pillows. In fact, the properties of these substances change the environment necessary for these microorganisms to reproduce, and they also neutralize unpleasant odors created by humidity.

Mix baking soda and tea tree essential oil well in a container.

Then spray the solution on the items you want to clean (e.g., mattress and bedding).

Leave it on for an hour.

Then wipe off the solution with a brush and remove the excess with a handheld vacuum cleaner.

Perform this disinfection at least once a month.

How do you know if dust mites are in your bed?

Here are some indicators to know if you have dust mites in your bed:

Itching: If you suddenly feel intense itching in any part of your body and notice that it doesn't go away, it's probably due to mites.

Cough : if you are lying quietly on your bed and suddenly start coughing for no reason, this is also a sign of their presence.

: if you are lying quietly on your bed and suddenly start coughing for no reason, this is also a sign of their presence. Allergies: If you suffer from allergies and have dust mites, you will be plagued by sneezing and itchy nose. They need to be eliminated quickly, otherwise your symptoms will only get worse.

Read also: How to get rid of mosquitoes while sleeping: simple tips

How to get dust mites out of pillows and mattresses?

Ventilation is required. It is best to ventilate the room immediately after waking up in the morning, as bed mites do not like cold temperatures. It is even advisable to ventilate the pillow and blanket on the balcony or terrace.

Put the pillows in the freezer. The trick seems unusual, but it is proven. To kill all mites, you need very low or very high temperatures. First, put the pillow in the freezer for 24 hours. Then machine wash at 60°C to get rid of stubborn dust mites.

Turning the mattress over is a very popular method. Therefore, when you change your bedding, it is recommended that you turn the mattress over to ensure better ventilation and prevent dust mites from breeding in the bed. Also, make sure that air can properly enter the mattress from below. That is, you should avoid touching the floor and place it on a slatted frame.

Earlier, UAportal talked about effective methods that will help get rid of mosquitoes in a country house or country house.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!