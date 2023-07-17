Mold is a common problem that can occur in any home. It can be caused by various factors, such as high humidity, poor ventilation, and damaged plaster.

Mold can not only spoil the appearance of the house, but also be harmful to health.

There are many ways to remove mold, but not all of them are effective and economical. Here are some of the best cost-effective ways to remove mold on walls:

Vinegar is one of the most effective mold removers. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to get rid of mold quickly and effectively. To prepare a vinegar mold remover solution, mix 1 part vinegar with 3 parts water. Use a sponge or brush to apply the solution to the affected area and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then rinse off the solution with water and wipe the wall with a dry cloth.

Essential oils such as tea tree, eucalyptus and lavender also have antibacterial and antifungal properties. To prepare a mold remover solution with essential oils, mix 10 drops of essential oil with 1 cup of water. Using a spray bottle, apply the solution to the affected area and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then rinse off the solution with water and wipe the wall with a dry cloth.

Laundry is another effective mold remover. It contains chlorine, which is a strong oxidizing agent that helps kill mold. To prepare a solution for removing mold from laundry, mix 1 part laundry with 9 parts water. Using a sponge or brush, apply the solution to the affected area and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then rinse off the solution with water and wipe the wall with a dry cloth.

Life hack with vinegar and essential oil

Here's a life hack to help you get rid of mold on your walls with vinegar and essential oil:

Mix 1 part vinegar with 1 part essential oil (such as tea tree, eucalyptus, or lavender). Use a spray bottle to apply the solution to the affected area. Leave the solution on for 30 minutes. Rinse off the solution with water and wipe the wall with a dry cloth.

This life hack will help you get rid of mold on your walls quickly and effectively. It will also help prevent its reappearance.

After removing mold, it is important to prevent its reappearance. To do this, you need to eliminate the factors that contributed to its development, such as high humidity, poor ventilation, and damage to the plaster. You can also use special mold prevention products that are available at hardware stores.

