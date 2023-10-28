Best to avoid: six foods that cause hair loss

Losing up to 100 hairs a day is considered normal. But sometimes hair loss can be extremely intense and can occur for various reasons, including poor nutrition.

Radiotrack writes about this.

For example, hair may become more prone to hair loss due to the consumption of sugary soda. Juices, sugary cocktails, tea and coffee with a lot of sugar and syrups also have a harmful effect.

If you consume up to five liters of these beverages every week, your risk of hair loss can increase by up to 42 percent.

In addition, eating fast food and canned food has a bad effect on the condition of your hair.

Other common causes of hair loss include stress, serious illnesses, vitamin deficiencies, taking certain medications, and frequent use of styling products and blow dryers.

