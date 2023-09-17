Better not to risk it: four things you shouldn't put in the washing machine

UAportal has prepared practical advice on what things should not be washed in a washing machine. Four specific things require other cleaning methods.

Delicate fabrics

When you need to wash delicate fabrics, it is best to avoid using a washing machine. Delicate fabrics such as silk, lace and cashmere need special care to maintain their quality and durability.

Shaking and spinning in the washing machine can stretch, tear or deform these fabrics. It's best to hand wash or dry clean them instead to ensure they retain their original appearance.

Leather and suede

Never machine wash leather and suede items. Water and detergent can damage them and cause loss of texture and colour. In addition, spinning in a washing machine can cause wrinkles and deformation of the material.

Use specialised leather or suede cleaners instead and follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper care. It is also worth treating such items with leather conditioner regularly to keep them soft and supple.

Shoes and accessories

Although you may be tempted to throw your shoes or accessories in the washing machine for a quick clean, it is best not to. A wash cycle that is too intense can damage the structure and materials of these items.

Try hand washing instead, using a soft cloth and mild detergent to gently clean the item. For shoes, use specialised shoe cleaners or have them professionally cleaned if necessary.

Delicate jewellery

Garments with delicate embellishments such as sequins, beads or embroidery should be handled with care and should not be machine washed. Shaking and spinning can cause these elements to lose their strength, fall off or become damaged.

Clean stains or dirt with a mild detergent and a soft cloth instead. If necessary, take these items to a professional cleaning company for specialised care.

