A fox tried to take a shovel from a soldier of the 110th Brigade (funny video)

The soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko faced an interesting incident while setting up new positions at the front. A fox came to "help" them dig trenches.

A video of the fox visiting the soldiers of the 110th Brigade was posted on the brigade's Facebook page. The footage shows a fighter standing in a trench with a shovel, and a fox trying to grab the shovel handle with its teeth.

After unsuccessful attempts to "squeeze the shovel", the fox snorts and runs away into the trench.

"Mr. Commander, digging a trench is impossible, the shovel is lost. - How is it lost? - Like this," the soldiers of the 110th Brigade joked, commenting on the video.

In November 2022, a fox also came to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and it was happy to eat the sausages our defenders were giving it.

And in Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great found a "bald" cat in the forest. They handed it over to a journalist who is now taking care of it.

