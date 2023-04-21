Citric acid and vinegar: how to easily descale a kettle

The hard water in our tap water creates limescale on the walls of the kettle, which gets into the water we drink. If you don't clean the kettle regularly, there will be so much scale that the appliance will burn out. UaPortal figured out how to deal with this problem.

How to descale a kettle

Citric acid

Citric acid is a great way to descale a kettle. Take 2 tablespoons of acid or 1/4 lemon for 1 liter of water. Pour water into the kettle, boil it, and wait for it to cool. Pour out the "lemon water". Rinse the kettle under water.

Vinegar.

For 1 liter of water, take 100 ml of vinegar or 1-2 tablespoons of the essence. Bring to a boil. Wait for it to cool completely. Pour out the water and rinse the kettle under water. There is one drawback to this method: the house will smell like vinegar, so you will have to ventilate the room.

The method with carbonated drinks

Unusual methods of descaling a kettle include cleaning with Coca-Cola. This method works, but it is more expensive than the others and can stain the inner walls of the kettle.

So, open a bottle of the drink, wait until all the gas is released, pour it into the kettle up to halfway, and boil it. Wait for it to cool completely and rinse the kettle under water.

Baking soda

The most budget-friendly cleaning option. It removes dirt of any complexity.

Boil water in a kettle, add 3 teaspoons of baking soda, and stir until it dissolves. Wait for it to cool and pour it out. Rinse with water.

