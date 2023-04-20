Even the cleanest household can develop an unpleasant odor from the washing machine. The main reasons for this are mold on the drum elastic band and dirt on the bottom of the drum.

Mildew should be wiped off with a damp cloth, and dirt on the bottom of the drum can be removed with a dishwasher tablet.

Sometimes the machine seems to be clean, but there is still an unpleasant odor. Here is another effective method of deep cleaning your washing machine.

To do this, add 200 grams of citric acid to the drum. Select a long wash cycle (up to 2 hours) with a temperature of up to 95 degrees. Start the cycle and enjoy the cleanliness.

Vinegar has the same effect: mix two cups of table vinegar with a glass of water and table salt. Pour into the powder compartment and put it on a long wash cycle at the maximum temperature. It is not recommended to clean the machine with bleach and chlorine before or after vinegar treatment. These products should not be mixed - the metal may be damaged.

