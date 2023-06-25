One of the main problems with packing for a trip is having too small a suitcase and too many things. But maybe you just don't know how to pack them compactly. UaPortal will tell you how to fit everything in your suitcase.

A popular method is to roll things up, so they really take up less space, but then the clothes need to be ironed.

So fold your clothes the same way you fold them in your closet. It will take up the same amount of space as if it were rolled, but the clothes will look presentable.

You can also use special packing bags for clothes. They will fit in your suitcase compactly and your clothes will look good.

