Lazy dinner: Polish potato dragonfly recipe

Polish potato babka according to the recipe from Shuba is a classic Polish dish. It is very tasty and satisfying.

Ingredients:

Potatoes - 1 kg

Sausages for frying with cheese - 400 g

Pork brisket - 150 g

Onions - 2 pcs

Cumin, seeds - 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Freeze the sausages and brisket 30 minutes before cooking, then cut the sausages into 1-centimeter thick slices.

2. Cut the brisket into medium cubes and chop the onion.

3. Put the brisket in a frying pan and melt the fat. Pour most of the fat into a bowl and set aside.

4. Put the sausages and onions in the pan, fry for 5 minutes, turn off the heat and add the cumin.

5. Grate the potatoes on a fine grater. Add the melted lard, salt and pepper.

6. Put half of the potato mixture in a greased ceramic baking dish, top with the sausages, brisket and onions, and cover with the second part of the potatoes. Bake at 200 °C for 50 minutes.

