A light vanilla cake can be prepared in 5 minutes: the housewives revealed the secret

Baking can be a difficult and complicated task, but there are cakes that can be prepared in a short time. In particular, housewives advise making a vanilla cake in a cup.

It takes only 5 minutes to prepare. BBC Good Food shared a recipe for a delicious vanilla cake.

You will need:

30 g of butter;

two and a half tablespoons of powdered sugar;

six tablespoons of ordinary flour;

a quarter of a teaspoon of baking powder;

three and a half tablespoons of milk;

half a teaspoon of vanilla;

four teaspoons of powdered sugar.

Read also: Chocolate cake in a cup can be prepared in just 4 minutes: an unexpected recipe

Video of the day

Put the butter in a cup and heat on high for 30-45 seconds until melted. Add the powdered sugar, flour, baking powder, milk, and vanilla and stir until smooth.

Reheat the cake in the microwave on high power for one minute to one minute 15 seconds until done. To check, insert a skewer into the center and it should come out clean.

Mix the icing sugar with enough water to get a smooth consistency. Put the mixture on the cake - it will melt a little from the heat of the sponge cake.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for fried dumplings with potatoes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!