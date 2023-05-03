Easy and fast: how to peel new potatoes (video)

The season for new potatoes is already in full swing. In stores and markets, you can buy tubers of any variety and size. Don't stop yourself from enjoying new potatoes if you're afraid of peeling them.

By the way, you don't need to peel new potatoes if you want to fry or bake them. The main thing is to wash them well. And if you plan to boil them whole and sprinkle them with herbs and butter, then here are some simple life hacks on how to peel new potatoes easily.

The first way is to put on protective gloves, run hot water from the tap, take two potatoes, and rub them together. The peel will begin to come off. The process will be accelerated by using a dishwashing sponge or a special iron brush.

The second method is to throw the washed potatoes into boiling water, hold them for 3-5 minutes, and then immediately throw them into ice water with ice. Due to the contrast of the procedure, the peel will begin to come off easily.

The third method is "extreme shaking". Put the washed potatoes in a saucepan, add water (one-third of the pot), cover with a tight-fitting lid, and start shaking the pot so that the potatoes rub against each other.

A way for those who like an original approach is to use a construction mixer. Comments are unnecessary here, so just watch the video instruction.

