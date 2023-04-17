Light soup for 'after the holidays': a simple recipe for a restorative dish

After the Easter holidays, it's worth taking a relaxing day. Not even for yourself, but for your body, especially if you kept a strict fast before Easter, and on Easter you had a good talk.

We suggest you prepare a soup based on chicken broth, to which rice and lemon are added. It turns out a diet dish that can be prepared very quickly.

What products are needed:

Chicken thighs, wings, or fillets - 2 pcs.

Carrot - 2 pcs.

Onion - 2 pcs.

Celery (root) - 1 pc.

Lemon - 1 pc.

Rice - 1/2 cup

Parsley and dill - 3-4 sprigs each.

Salt and ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon each.

How to cook

Boil the broth from any parts of the chicken so that you have two liters of liquid. Strain the broth into a saucepan, and put the meat on a plate to cool. Add carrot, onion, and celery root chopped into large pieces to the broth and cook them covered for 35-50 minutes. When the vegetables become soft, take them out on a separate plate, add the rice to the broth, and cook for 10 minutes under the lid. Puree the boiled vegetables with a blender and add to the rice. Add the boiled chicken meat there, which must be chopped into pieces. Squeeze juice from lemon, wash parsley and dill, dry, and chop finely. Add lemon juice and greens to the soup, salt, and pepper it, and cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Bon appetit!

