Light soup for "after the holidays": a simple recipe for a restorative dish
After the Easter holidays, it's worth taking a relaxing day. Not even for yourself, but for your body, especially if you kept a strict fast before Easter, and on Easter you had a good talk.
We suggest you prepare a soup based on chicken broth, to which rice and lemon are added. It turns out a diet dish that can be prepared very quickly.
What products are needed:
- Chicken thighs, wings, or fillets - 2 pcs.
- Carrot - 2 pcs.
- Onion - 2 pcs.
- Celery (root) - 1 pc.
- Lemon - 1 pc.
- Rice - 1/2 cup
- Parsley and dill - 3-4 sprigs each.
- Salt and ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon each.
How to cook
- Boil the broth from any parts of the chicken so that you have two liters of liquid.
- Strain the broth into a saucepan, and put the meat on a plate to cool. Add carrot, onion, and celery root chopped into large pieces to the broth and cook them covered for 35-50 minutes.
- When the vegetables become soft, take them out on a separate plate, add the rice to the broth, and cook for 10 minutes under the lid.
- Puree the boiled vegetables with a blender and add to the rice. Add the boiled chicken meat there, which must be chopped into pieces.
- Squeeze juice from lemon, wash parsley and dill, dry, and chop finely. Add lemon juice and greens to the soup, salt, and pepper it, and cook for another 1-2 minutes.
Bon appetit!
