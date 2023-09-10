Ice in the freezer: how to get rid of it quickly and safely

Ice in the freezer can not only be an inconvenience, but also consume additional energy, canceling all the benefits of modern refrigerators. To cope with this problem and keep your food in perfect condition, it is important to know how to get rid of ice in the freezer drawers.

Here's how to defrost your freezer safely:

Step 1: Disconnect and prepare the freezer

First of all, unplug the freezer and remove all food. This step is essential for the safety and efficiency of the defrosting process.

Step 2: Defrosting

The defrosting process usually takes about two hours. However, if you want to speed up the process, place a cup of hot water on the refrigerator shelf. This will help the ice melt faster.

Step 3: Disinfect the freezer

After defrosting, pay attention to disinfecting the freezer. Spray two bottles of chlorhexidine from a spray bottle on the walls of the freezer. Then wipe all surfaces with dry cloths and leave the freezer for 20-30 minutes to air out.

Step 4: Protecting against ice re-formation

The last step is to dip a dry cloth in glycerin and go over the walls, ceiling, and bottom of the freezer. The glycerin prevents new ice from forming, minimizing the possibility of a recurring problem.

By following these steps, you can not only get rid of ice in your freezer, but also keep your appliances in optimal condition and extend their lifespan.

