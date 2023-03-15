American director Quentin Tarantino has completed work on the script of his film, which may be the last in his career. The Hollywood Reporter reported on it.

According to the sources, the director's new script is titled "The Movie Critic". It describes the events of the late 70s in Los Angeles. The publication suggests that the main character will be one of the most influential American film critics - Pauline Kael. She died in 2001 and was not just a critic but also an essayist and novelist. The filmmaker is known to have a deep respect for Kael

She was known for her pugnacious fights with editors as well as filmmakers. In the late 1970s, Kael had a very brief tenure working as a consultant for Paramount, a position she accepted at the behest of actor Warren Beatty. The timing of that Paramount job seems to coincide with the setting of the script.

Work on the project is expected to begin in the fall of 2023. It is noted that Tarantino has not yet signed a contract for the production of the film with film studios, but Sony is called a frontrunner.

Quentin Tarantino previously stated that he wanted to direct 10 films or retire by the time he was 60. On March 27, the director will be 60 years old, and the new film will be the 10th in his career (if you count the two Kill Bill movies as one).

"Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end. I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f—s up three good ones," Tarantino is convinced.

Tarantino is one of Hollywood’s most celebrated auteurs, obsessed with film history and throwaway genres that tended to operate on the fringes of the industry. But his modern and elevated take on these genres earned him two Oscar wins for best writing for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, three best directing nominations, and one best picture nomination.

Even though he plans on retiring from filmmaking, he has expressed interest in other creative outlets, noting in interviews that he could direct limited series or plays. In 2021, he published his first novel, a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

