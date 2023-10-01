Chicken fillet can be frozen again: expert surprised with explanation

Many housewives know that thawed meat should not be frozen again. In particular, this is due to a deterioration in taste and texture.

However, Meredith Carothers, a food safety specialist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), says that chicken meat can be frozen again. The main thing is to follow certain rules, Inverse reports.

It is noted that meat that has been stored in the refrigerator can be put back in the freezer. In this case, there will be no changes in taste or texture.

At temperatures up to 5 degrees Celsius, the rate of bacterial growth is as slow as possible. Thus, you don't have to worry about salmonella or E. coli.

However, if the meat was kept at a higher temperature after defrosting, you should follow the two-hour rule. This is how long it takes for bacteria to actively multiply.

In meat that has been out of the cold for longer, bacteria may have time to develop heat-resistant toxins that will not be destroyed by heat treatment.

You can improve the taste of a thawed product by simply adding a little water during cooking. It will be absorbed into the texture of the dish and largely restore the flavor.

