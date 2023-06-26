Starting from July 1, 2023, the rate for medicines under the Affordable Medicines reimbursement program will be returned only by electronic prescription.

The program, which provides partial or full payment for medicines from the budget, was introduced in 2017. During martial law, it allowed receiving medicines with paper prescriptions, but from July 1, this option will be discontinued, except for frontline, temporarily occupied and active combat zones.

Currently, most doctors and pharmacies in Ukraine work with electronic prescriptions, which simplifies access to medicines through the Affordable Medicines program. Therefore, starting from July 1, the norms for dispensing medicines will be valid only for electronic prescriptions.

Video of the day

Read also: Ukrainians will be able to buy some medicines without a prescription: what are the conditions?

However, for the temporarily occupied territories and areas of active hostilities, the possibility of using paper prescriptions under the reimbursement program will continue.

According to Yurii Legkodukh, Head of the Healthcare Department of the Volyn Regional State Administration, electronic document management is much more convenient. It eliminates errors in processing prescriptions and allows for more accurate tracking of medicines. In addition, if a patient needs long-term treatment, they can receive a repeat electronic prescription remotely.

The Affordable Medicines reimbursement program is designed to treat the most common chronic diseases in Ukraine. Patients who need outpatient treatment can receive medicines included in the program for free or for a small fee.

Under the Affordable Medicines program, Ukrainians can receive medicines for the treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, type II diabetes, chronic lower respiratory diseases (including bronchial asthma), insulin-dependent and diabetes insipidus, Parkinson's disease, mental and behavioral disorders, epilepsy, and immunosuppressive drugs for people in the post-transplantation period free of charge or with a co-payment.

We offer you to learn how the Ministry of Health debunked myths about the situation with the sale of medicines.

And here you can read where to find pharmacies in Ukraine that dispense prescription drugs free of charge.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!