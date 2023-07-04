The importance of properly connecting your smartphone to the charger is not only in the level of charge or discharge of the device, but also in the sequence that should be followed when charging.

Many people have probably never had to think about how they connect a charger to a wall outlet or a cable to a port on their smartphone. However, every step of the way when charging your phone is important, including the sequence of connection.

The best option is to first plug the charger into the outlet and then connect the smartphone to it. This approach helps to avoid sudden voltage surges.

Even if you use a certified power supply and cable, there is no guarantee that you are protected from sudden changes in current. You may have encountered buzzing or whirring noises coming from a power outlet or surge protector. These sounds indicate voltage fluctuations.

If you first connect the cable to the charging socket and then plug it into a power outlet, a strong voltage drop can damage your smartphone. The level of damage can vary, ranging from a slight decrease in battery capacity to physical damage to the chips.

To avoid the risk, it is recommended that you always follow the correct connection sequence: first connect the power supply to the outlet, and then the cable to the charging socket. If your smartphone supports wireless charging, you should use this feature. Wireless charging provides additional protection against power surges and is considered to be less risky.

