Where to put the bread so that it does not go stale for as long as possible

Every housewife strives to maintain the cleanliness and quality of food in her kitchen. However, even with all the care, bread can quickly lose its freshness and become subject to unpleasant odors and mold.

Read also: How to make stale bread soft again in minutes: a simple life hack

Today we're going to share a proven life hack from theLime, that will help keep your bread fresh for longer. One of the most controversial issues among housewives is how best to store bread. Some decide to keep it in the refrigerator, others in a bread box or in a plastic container at room temperature.

The thing is that the refrigerator creates a humid environment, and bread absorbs moisture and odors well, just like a sponge. Therefore, if you put it there without additional protection, it can lead to mold and microbial growth.

Video of the day

On the other hand, you can also store bread in a wooden bread bin, but this is not suitable in hot weather.

According to the results of the study, the most optimal method of storing bread is to use the container together with raw rice.

The experiment consisted of storing three pieces of baguette. One was placed in a plastic bag with raw rice, the second in a cellophane bag with microperforations, and the third in a glass container.

After 5 days, the bread stored in the perforated bag became unusable and began to grow mold. Meanwhile, the baguette in the glass container on top of the rice remained soft and showed no signs of mold. This is because rice absorbs excess moisture, creating unfavorable conditions for mold growth.

Therefore, using raw rice along with storing bread in a container can help you keep your baked goods fresh for a long time. Don't forget to take into account the weather conditions and temperature in your kitchen for optimal results.

Earlier, we wrote about how to keep bread fresh for as long as possible.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!