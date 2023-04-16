'Wherever it can reach, it attacks there': the Armed Forces commented on Russian shelling tactics

The Russian invaders have changed the tactics of missile attacks compared to the winter of 2022-23. According to the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, the occupiers are now striking the territories they can reach.

First of all, the Russians are shelling the southern, eastern, and northern regions. Ignat said this during the telethon.

"Everybody got used to hearing about massive shelling of entire Ukraine since the fall and winter when the enemy actually used its entire strategic arsenal of cruise missiles and fired them at the objects of our critical infrastructure. Now that has changed. Since the spring, the enemy has primarily attacked the southern, eastern, and northern regions Wherever he can reach with that weapon, he attacks there," he said.

A spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation indicated that a few months ago, Russia had 7,000 missiles for the S-300 in storage. However, according to intelligence, a considerable amount of this amount has already been used.

"It is necessary to understand the condition of these missiles if they are ready for use. How were they stored, whether they were used or not? Therefore, it is impossible to say exactly how many warheads they have, because as we have already seen many times when using the S-300, they were found on the territory of Russia. They did not arrive," Ignat said.

The other day, fighters of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky were destroyed by the enemy's calculation of the "Kornet" anti-tank missile.

