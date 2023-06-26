Since the beginning of June, a new electricity tariff has come into effect in Ukraine, which currently amounts to UAH 2.64 per 1 kilowatt. This resulted in an almost 80% increase in the cost of electricity, as well as the abolition of the breakdown by the number of kilowatts consumed.

Now, for consumers who consume 100 or 1000 kilowatts per month, the cost of the tariff remains unchanged. Previously, the prices were as follows: up to 250 kilowatts per month cost UAH 1.44, and over 250 kilowatts - UAH 1.68. Ukrainians will receive the first bills with the increased amounts in July.

Read also: Prices for utility bills have increased in Ukraine: what prices have risen the most

However, consumers can take advantage of the reduced price and pay UAH 1.32 instead of UAH 2.64. This applies to the night tariff, which is valid from 23:00 to 07:00, RBC-Ukraine reports.

Video of the day

For example, if a conventional meter shows consumption of 400 kilowatt-hours per month, the bill will be a little more than 1,050 hryvnias. However, a two-zone meter can save a significant amount of money, especially if the most energy-intensive devices are used at night. Thus, you can turn on the boiler, bread maker, washing machine, dishwasher, and air conditioner at night.

The nighttime tariff is especially beneficial for homes with electric heating. On average, one such household consumes up to 1000 kilowatt-hours per month.

A two-way meter can be purchased independently or from a network operator. On average, it costs between 1500 and 3000 hryvnias. The return on investment usually takes about a year, but it also depends on the volume of electricity consumption.

To get a dual-zone tariff, you need to sign an agreement with an electricity supplier. To do this, you need to submit an application to the regional power company, get a new contract and bill, pay for the installation of the meter, and have it replaced within 14 days.

Earlier, the Pension Fund named the categories of Ukrainians who can receive a subsidy even without meeting one of the conditions.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!