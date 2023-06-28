If you have never steamed eggs before, you should try it. They have a spicy flavor and after cooking, they harden and resemble tofu.

Ingredients:

Chicken egg, large - 2 pcs.

Salt - to taste

Water - 1/2 cup

Green onions, bunch - 1/2 pc.

White sesame seeds - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Mix eggs, salt and ½ cup of water in a ceramic bowl that can be used in the oven. Whisk until frothy.

2. Put the bowl in a saucepan. Fill the pot with hot, but not boiling water to halfway up the sides of the bowl. Cover the pot with a clear glass lid. Cook over low to medium heat for 12 minutes at a constant boil.

3. Sprinkle the eggs with the chives and sesame seeds and cook for another 3 minutes or until the eggs are set.

