Eggs with abstract patterns: how to dye eggs with threads

On Easter, the decoration of the festive table must be eggs. They are painted with dyes, fruits, vegetables, berries, and even wine.

We invite you to learn how you can dye eggs using threads. You don't need to spend a lot of time doing this, and your imagination can help you achieve incredible drawings on eggshells.

Read also: How to make "golden" eggs for Easter.

If you have colored threads, the coloring of the eggs occurs during their cooking. Each future egg should be wrapped with colorful woolen threads, put in a pan, pour water, and add a tablespoon of salt and the same amount of vinegar. Boil the eggs until the yolk becomes hard - about 10-15 minutes. If the threads shed, it will be a real find, as they will give their color to the eggshell. After cooking, the strings should be removed from the egg.

Video of the day

You can use natural cotton threads. However, here the painting procedure will be somewhat different. You need to mix threads of different colors together, then wrap the eggs with them like a cocoon and cook. The more different colors there are, the brighter the result will be.

The third method is to wrap the eggs in random order with threads of any color and boil them in water to which you can add natural dyes. The eggs will be painted unevenly and will get interesting patterns. Threads are removed after boiling the eggs.

Read also: How to dye eggs with shaving foam

Example:

Onion peel - will give a light orange, red, or burgundy color (it all depends on the amount of peel and the time the eggs stay in it).

Turmeric is yellow.

Beet - pink.

Carrot - light yellow.

Nettle, or spinach - light green.

Karkade - blue, blue.

Black tea is dark brown.

Grape juice (from blue varieties) - delicate lilac.

Red cabbage - blue, purple.

Red wine - dark blue, shimmering.

As a reminder, UaPortal wrote about how to paint eggs with wine.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!