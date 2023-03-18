Extremely dangerous: What items should not be bought on second-hand shops

Second-hand stores have become very popular because of their large assortment and low prices. However, not all things are safe to buy there.

Some clothes can pose a serious threat. Dermatologist Kateryna Bakiko wrote about this on Instagram.

Read also: Tips for effective washing of black clothes - how to preserve colour

What to do with second-hand clothes after purchase

After buying things at a second-hand store, you should wash them at a temperature of over 60 degrees and for at least 30 minutes, then clean them thoroughly.

The dermatologist warned that all batches of second-hand clothes that are brought to Ukraine are treated with special disinfectant solutions. They can irritate the skin, so you need to clean them before wearing them.

Video of the day

Be careful with children's toys, carefully inspect them for cracks, fragments or parts that can cause injury.

What you shouldn't buy from second-hand stores

A dermatologist does not recommend buying second-hand car seats and helmets for children, as such items can be dangerous and damaged. You don't know what happened to them before.

You should also not buy cribs, and strollers should be carefully checked. Make sure they are safe and in one piece.

Read also: To ensure that your washing machine washes your clothes perfectly, do this procedure once a month

According to the dermatologist, you should not buy cosmetics and make-up brushes at a second-hand store. They may contain germs, bacteria, and particles of the previous owner. If the cosmetics are open, they may have deteriorated.

In addition, it is strictly forbidden to test cosmetics in a store with a common knuckle. You can get an infection into your skin.

The doctor recommends not buying second-hand underwear, swimwear, and reusable nappies for children. As well as medicines, as they may have been stored incorrectly.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about the washing machine mode, which is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mould and bad smell in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!