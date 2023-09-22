In the fall, many of us notice negative changes in our skin caused by prolonged exposure to the sun. Let's take a look at what problems can occur with the skin in the fall and how to deal with them.

Dryness and dehydration of the skin

Summer wind, sun and salt water can dry out the skin and break its protective barrier, especially in people with fair and sensitive skin. After summer, skin can look tired, have fine lines and wrinkles and be flaky and irritated. To combat dryness, we recommend using rich creams and serums that contain ingredients needed to restore the skin's barrier. Such components include triglycerides, fatty acids, squalane, cholesterol, vitamins, and peptides. You can also use professional biorevitalization procedures to restore the skin's hydrobalance after summer.

The appearance of new wrinkles

Ultraviolet radiation is one of the main causes of collagen and elastin breakdown, which leads to wrinkles and skin aging. Solar radiation activates enzymes that break down collagen and slow down its synthesis. To prevent this, you can use products with hyaluronic acid, which helps retain moisture and normalize the skin's water balance. Various treatments such as botulinum toxin therapy, ultrasonic lifting, laser therapy and injectable collagen therapy can help reduce the signs of aging.

Skin pigmentation

After the summer, many people may develop pigmented spots such as freckles or solar lentigo. To combat it, you can use skin whitening products. If there are a lot of spots or melasma appears, it is better to consult a specialist. Cosmetologists offer laser or phototherapy, mesotherapy and other procedures to reduce pigmentation.

Maintaining healthy skin in the fall requires proper care and, if necessary, professional help from cosmetologists.

