Hydroxy acids have become an integral part of not only beauty treatments, but also home skin care. We appreciate them for their ability to help skin cells renew, give it radiance, even out tone, reduce pigmentation, and soothe inflammation. This was reported by Ukr.Media.

But there are circumstances when you should temporarily refrain from using them:

A period of active rashes or severe acne - at this time, acids can penetrate too deeply through the broken epidermal barrier and cause irritation, burns, or peeling. If you are taking systemic retinoids (usually due to acne), you should inform your aesthetician, as not all acids can be used at the same time. Nut allergy or lactose intolerance are contraindications for the use of almond and lactic acids, respectively. Couperose or rosacea - glycolic and lactic acids can lead to exacerbation of these diseases. Atopic dermatitis and psoriasis are immune skin conditions, and the reaction to acids can be unpredictable, so peels should be done carefully. After wax or laser hair removal - after these procedures, peeling should be postponed for 2 weeks. During pregnancy and lactation, especially retinoic peeling, you should refrain from using acids, but if your skin has not previously been familiar with even ordinary hydroxy acids, it is better to refuse them.

