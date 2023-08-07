Corvalolum can help in the fight against herpes: a life hack that few people know

It is never pleasant to endure a cold on the feet, and even more so when it appears on the face. Itching can cause discomfort, especially if the cold does not dry up.

Felt a hint of slight burning and itching? There is a simple way to calm these unpleasant symptoms. You will need a cotton pad and a bottle of Corvalolum. Wet a cotton pad and apply it to the place where herpes will appear, pressing for 5-7 minutes. Greenpost writes about it.

The peculiarity of Corvalolum is that its alcohol base disinfects, while its herbal composition soothes irritation. The burning disappears usually disappears in 15 minutes, if not, you can repeat the procedure. It is important to apply lotion as early as possible to achieve the best results.

Apply this method constantly and you will forget what a cold on the lips is. This tip will help you avoid the unpleasant consequences of a cold and heal vulnerable areas on your face faster.

It is noted that Corvalolum has a fairly effective sedative effect and the alcohol base helps disinfect damaged areas. However, if the condition does not improve, it is recommended to consult medical professionals for consultation and diagnosis.

Warning! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional for any health-related questions.

