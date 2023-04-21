A cow breaks into a store in Israel and causes a pogrom (video)

In Israel, a cow entered a hardware store and made a mess. The animal caused $800 worth of damage.

At first, the cattle walked between the shelves, but at some point began to throw down paint cans and other goods. This was reported by upi.com.

After making a mess, the cow ran away. According to the store owner Dudu Goldstein, the damage amounted to $800, but no one was injured.

Read also: In Singapore, a man sues his girlfriend and demands $3 million because she refused to have a relationship with him

Video of the day

At that moment, there were customers in the store who filmed the cattle's escape. The cow had been in the store for only a few minutes. The owner notes that birds have flown into the store before, but this is the first time a cow has ever flown in.

In the video, you can see the animal moving between the shelves and then at some point starting to run for the exit.

Earlier, a wild raccoon that was frozen to a railroad track was rescued in the United States.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!