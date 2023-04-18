King Charles III chose a specialty dish for his coronation: a recipe for a 'royal pie'

King Charles III of Great Britain and his wife Queen Camilla have chosen the dishes that will be served to the guests during the coronation. The main dish for the coronation celebrations will be French quiche.

This is stated in a message posted on the Facebook page of the royal family. It is noted that "the coronation quiche is made with spinach, beans, cheese and tarragon."

The "Big Lunch" is scheduled for May 7. Residents of the kingdom will come together and celebrate the solemn event by organizing festivities. May 8 will be an additional day off in the UK. And on the day of the coronation, the people of the kingdom will be called upon to "roll up their sleeves" and volunteer for charitable projects. It will be a day of "Big Help" aimed at uniting people.

Meanwhile , the recipe for the coronation dish has already been published. "A deep quiche with a crispy, light dough and a delicate flavor of spinach, beans and fresh tarragon. Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a big lunch during the coronation!" the description of this dish reads.

A quiche recipe to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

Ingredients for the dough:

125 g of flour

A pinch of salt

25 g of cold butter, cut into cubes

25 g lard

2 tablespoons of milk

Or ready-made shortcrust pastry weighing 250 g

To prepare the filling:

125 ml of milk

175 ml of double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh tarragon,

salt and pepper

100 g of grated cheddar cheese,

180 g of boiled spinach, slightly chopped

60 g of boiled beans or soybeans

How to prepare the dough:

Sift the flour and salt into a bowl, add the fats, and rub the mixture with your fingertips until you get a sandy texture similar to breadcrumbs. Add the milk a little at a time and mix the ingredients into a dough. Cover and let rest in the refrigerator for 30-45 minutes. Lightly flour a work surface and roll out the dough into a circle slightly larger than the top of the mold and about 5 mm thick. Line the dough in the baking dish, making sure there are no holes, otherwise the mixture may leak out. Cover and refrigerate for another 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Line a pastry dish with baking paper, add the baking beans and bake for 15 minutes. RReduce the oven temperature to 160°C.

Filling:

Whisk together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasonings. Sprinkle 1/2 of the grated cheese on the baked base, chop the spinach, beans and herbs on top, and then pour the liquid mixture over the top. If necessary, stir the mixture gently to ensure that the filling is evenly distributed, but be careful not to damage the pastry case. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Put in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until light golden brown.

