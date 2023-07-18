A penny product that will help to clean soap stains in the shower stall

The shower is a place where we come into contact with moisture and detergents on a daily basis. As a result, ugly soap and lime deposits can form on glass and ceramic surfaces.

To get rid of them, you can use dry mustard.

You will need:

6 tablespoons of dry mustard

a glass of warm water

sponge or soft brush

How to clean the shower with mustard

Mix the mustard and water until you get a homogeneous mass. Apply the mixture to the surface of the shower enclosure with a sponge or soft brush. Thoroughly wipe off any dirt and leave it on for 20 minutes. Then rinse off with water. Wipe the surfaces dry with a soft cloth.

As a result, your shower will be spotlessly clean and streak-free.

