Who should not eat nuts in order not to harm their health

Walnuts are a delicious and healthy snack, rich in vitamins and nutrients. However, as with any product, it is important to consume them with caution as they can cause some unpleasant effects.

Many people can consume walnuts without any problems and they will be a great addition to the fall and winter diet. However, some individuals need to be extra careful as walnuts can cause unpredictable reactions such as stomach pain, diarrhea or abdominal bloating. Physician Gita Dharmatti has given useful tips on how to consume walnuts:

Difficulties with a digestion: The fiber contained in walnuts may be difficult to digest for individuals with gastrointestinal problems. Such individuals may question whether they should consume walnuts. Allergic Reactions: Allergies to walnuts are quite common. If you experience difficulty breathing, rashes, itchy throat and mouth, stuffy nose and headaches after consuming walnuts, you should stop eating them. Anaphylaxis is the most dangerous type of allergic reaction that can occur with a walnut allergy. Weight gain: Although walnuts in moderate amounts can be beneficial and even aid in weight loss due to their high fiber content, with their abuse can lead to excess weight gain. It is important to consume them sensibly and in moderation. Dangerous for children: Young children (under 7 years old) should refrain from eating walnuts due to the risk of choking. Because of their large size, it is difficult for children to bite and swallow them safely. Ulcer aggravation: In susceptible individuals, walnuts, which are rich in fiber, may make the condition worse and increase symptoms of ulcers. However, this aspect requires more research to accurately establish the fact.

Remember, moderation is the key to enjoying walnuts without negative health consequences. Experts advise not to exceed 7 walnuts per day, and note that they cannot replace meat or eggs. To maximize the benefits of walnuts, it is recommended to combine them with other proteins.

Warning: this content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

